Upset Cong workers from UP to reach Delhi on March 14 to meet Sonia

The Congress workers from across Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Monday and reach the party headquarters where they plan to meet Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congressmen want to tell their leaders that the party’s miserable performance in the Uttar Pradesh polls was due to the conspiracy of ‘betrayers within the party who sold tickets for a price’.

“We want to tell our leaders that all is not lost and if the right people are asked to lead UP, we have hopes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka ji has been misled by a coterie that does not have the Congress DNA and is working for vested interests,” said expelled Congress leader Konark Dixit, who is leading the campaign.

He said that party workers who are committed to the ideology, are worried that the Congress has forfeited deposits on 385 seats in the elections.

“If we want to resurrect the party before the general elections, we need to change the system of working. We are not rising in revolt but we need to discuss certain issues with the party leadership,” he said.

The Congress workers are also demanding the resignation of Ajay Kumar Lallu, who has not only lost his own elections but has also ranked at the third position.

