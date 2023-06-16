INDIA

Upset over power cuts, UP youth fires at lineman

NewsWire
0
0

An electricity department lineman, who had gone to repair damaged power cables in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, had a narrow escape when a youth opened fire at him.

Sources said that upset over the massive power cuts, the local residents of Khatibaha village surrounded lineman Komal Ram when he went to fix the damage.

A local youth started hurling abuses at him. When Komal Ram opposed, the youth opened fire at him with a country-made revolver.

Ram survived the attack and managed to escape. He reached his sub-station and reported the matter to his colleagues who snapped power supply to villages.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and assured power employees that the assailant would be nabbed.

Power to the villages was restored later.

20230616-084402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China engaged in infra building across border in Arunachal: Indian Army

    TMC’s fact-finding team apprehend that they will be stopped from reaching...

    1,549 water bodies repaired, renovated, restored till March 2021

    5 minors assault boy in K’taka village, circulate video