An electricity department lineman, who had gone to repair damaged power cables in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, had a narrow escape when a youth opened fire at him.

Sources said that upset over the massive power cuts, the local residents of Khatibaha village surrounded lineman Komal Ram when he went to fix the damage.

A local youth started hurling abuses at him. When Komal Ram opposed, the youth opened fire at him with a country-made revolver.

Ram survived the attack and managed to escape. He reached his sub-station and reported the matter to his colleagues who snapped power supply to villages.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and assured power employees that the assailant would be nabbed.

Power to the villages was restored later.

20230616-084402