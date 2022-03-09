INDIA

Upset over video made by UP cop’s brother, medical students protest

By NewsWire
0
7

The Medical students at the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College (LLRM) got into a major argument with the police after a cousin of one of the constables allegedly made a distasteful video of an MBBS student, who was sitting with his female friend inside the college premises.

The students demanded action against the accused and his constable brother as they allegedly took some of the students to the police station.

Senior police officials and LLRM’s principal intervened in the matter, and the accused was later arrested.

The man, Sheebu Kumar had allegedly made a video of an MBBS final year student Vivek Kumar to which he objected.

When Vivek Kumar asked Sheebu to delete the video, the latter allegedly called his brother Deepak, a police constable.

“The MBBS student also called his friends to the spot and the police constables and the medical students started heated arguments. The matter escalated and students raised anti-police slogans at the main gate of the college.

Someone from the crowd called the police, who arrived at the college and picked up a few students,” said one of the students.

The students alleged that when they reached the police station to meet their friends, police used force to disperse the crowd.

Dr R.C. Gupta, principal LLRM, told reporters, “The students were annoyed with the fact that their video was made and rather than apologising, the accused called his brother who is in the police department. We have filed a complaint with police and they have assured us proper action.”

20220309-093605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.