Upset with 12th result, girl commits suicide in Delhi

Depressed over CBSE Class 12th result, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, an information was received on Friday around 11:54 p.m. at Hari Nagar police station from Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital regarding admission of a 16-year-old girl, a resident of Hari Nagar, who was declared brought dead by her father.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased girl committed suicide after scoring low percentage in her Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 examination,” said Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Ghanshyam Bansal.

“The girl had secured 75 per cent marks in science stream and she was deeply upset. No suicide note was found. The dead body has been preserved at the mortuary of DDU Hospital. The autopsy will be conducted today,” the official added.

