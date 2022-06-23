An outsourced employee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is facing corruption charges for committing fraud during the registry of MCG shops under the Haryana government’s Mukhyamantree Shaharee Nikaay Svaamitv Yojana, also known as the Chief Minister’s Urban Body Ownership Scheme.

Under the scheme, “any tenant, who has continuously rented or leased a shop from the MCG for a minimum period of 20 years, as on December 31, 2020, is eligible to purchase the building or shop space at a discounted collector rate”.

It has been revealed that MCG employee Sunil Kumar has taken Rs 15 lakh on the registry per shop of the MCG.

The fraud came to light after a complaint was made by an employee working in Gurugram MCG to the Urban Local Bodies Department, Panchkula. The department has now directed the MCG Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“We have received a letter from a higher authority related to the matter and investigation will be initiated into the matter… action will be taken against whoever is involved in the matter soon,” Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, MCG Commissioner said, adding that If the involvement of higher officials is also found, then action will be taken against them too.

As many as 1,020 tenants are eligible to be beneficiaries in the MCG area under this scheme but till now only the owners of about 180 shops in the MCG have been given ownership rights.

An MCG official said the scheme was introduced so that the MCG can earn a high amount of revenue.

