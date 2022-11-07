Reaffirming the commitment to ensure planned development in urban areas of Punjab, new urban estates meant both for residential and industrial purpose would be developed by the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) in near future in different cities falling under its jurisdiction, said the state’s Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora on Monday.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects and functioning of the PDA, Arora said residential and industrial urban estates in Patiala, Sangrur and Samana are proposed to be developed.

He asked the officials concerned to get scrutinize the applications from the screening committee regarding land acquisition and land pooling in the next 15 days.

Arora and Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) Ajoy Kumar Sinha also reviewed the rejuvenation of the Badi Nadi and Chotti Nadi project, construction of STPs and ETP and laying of sewer network at Patiala.

The minister was apprised that PDA proposes to provide 24A-7 canal-based water supply to Urban Estate 1, 2, 3, 4 and PDA Omaxe City.

Apart from this, future projects to be undertaken by PDA were also discussed along with regulatory activities being executed.

Arora also directed the Chief Administrator PDA Gautam Jain to expedite the process for clearing pendency of cases of different nature as well as work for providing basic amenities in authorised projects.

