BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Urban estates to be developed by Patiala Development Authority

NewsWire
0
0

Reaffirming the commitment to ensure planned development in urban areas of Punjab, new urban estates meant both for residential and industrial purpose would be developed by the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) in near future in different cities falling under its jurisdiction, said the state’s Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora on Monday.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects and functioning of the PDA, Arora said residential and industrial urban estates in Patiala, Sangrur and Samana are proposed to be developed.

He asked the officials concerned to get scrutinize the applications from the screening committee regarding land acquisition and land pooling in the next 15 days.

Arora and Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) Ajoy Kumar Sinha also reviewed the rejuvenation of the Badi Nadi and Chotti Nadi project, construction of STPs and ETP and laying of sewer network at Patiala.

The minister was apprised that PDA proposes to provide 24A-7 canal-based water supply to Urban Estate 1, 2, 3, 4 and PDA Omaxe City.

Apart from this, future projects to be undertaken by PDA were also discussed along with regulatory activities being executed.

Arora also directed the Chief Administrator PDA Gautam Jain to expedite the process for clearing pendency of cases of different nature as well as work for providing basic amenities in authorised projects.

20221107-152405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaccination should be treated as macro-economic indicator: Economic Surve

    NCLT declares Supertech Ltd insolvent, 25K home buyers may be affected

    Omicron disruption minimal, production gaining steam: Maruti Suzuki

    RBI’s special credit window for hotels, saloons starts Monday