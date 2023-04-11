INDIASCI-TECH

URBAN launches new smartwatch ‘Pro M’ with 1.91-inch HD display

NewsWire
0
0

Smart wearable brand URBAN on Tuesday launched its latest smartwatch ‘Pro M’, with a 1.91-inch 2D Curved HD Display and Bluetooth calling feature.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the URBAN Pro M smartwatch comes in five colours — Midnight Black, Misty Blue, Smoky Grey, Blush Pink, and Trendy Orange — and is available to purchase from offline and online platforms.

“Whether you’re looking to stay connected on the go, keep track of your health and fitness goals, or just look chic, URBAN Pro M has got you covered. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this amalgamation of world-class technology and a global trendy design,” Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, said in a statement.

With Dynamic Rotating Crown, 550 NITS brightness, 3D curved edges, and an upscale metallic frame that radiates refinement and grace, this smartwatch comes equipped with an AI voice assistant, 24/7 health tracking, and 107 Sports modes.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers a long battery life of up to seven days and comes with fast charging capabilities, plus it comes with an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant.

The URBAN Pro M smartwatch offers a total of 107 sports modes, including calorie count, weather updates, and access to a calculator.

20230411-130203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SKM holding meeting to review, discuss plan of action on MSP

    Delhi HC gives Centre a week to reply on transferring Jamia...

    ‘Dy CM should have cited specific instances of LG stopping Yamuna...

    As ‘Pandya Store’ completes 700 episodes, Kanwar Dhillon is especially thankful