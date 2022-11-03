Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference this year will be held on the theme of ‘Azadi@75 – Sustainable Aatmanirbhar Urban Mobility’ in Kerala.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan will jointly inaugurate the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo 2022 in Kochi on Friday (November 4).

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with Kerala government from November 4-6.

Senior officers from central and state governments policy makers, Managing Directors of Metro Rail Companies, Chief Executives of transport undertakings, International experts, professionals, academicians and students will participate in this event.

The National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006 lays strong emphasis on building capabilities at the state and city level to address the problems associated with urban transport and lays down the guidelines for developing equitable and sustainable urban transport systems for all sections of the society.

As part of the NUTP enunciations, the Ministry has taken the initiative to organise annual international Conference-cum-Exhibition on Urban Mobility India popularly known as UMI. The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with latest and best urban transport practices globally.

The conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international, so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path. The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policy makers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof.

This year, the Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference will emphasize on designing and implementing efficient, high quality and sustainable transport system in the cities. Rapid Advance of information technology and innovations in the sector are enabling more optimal use of transport systems to meet the mobility needs of all.

The innovations have led to a wide range of transport options to emerge, thereby widening the choice available to commuters. For example, the Metro Neo and Metro Lite have emerged as lower cost options to Metro Rail and can serve as good options for mid-sized cities. Cities are planning innovative circulator services to serve local areas, thereby obviating the need for personal motor vehicles.

