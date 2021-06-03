Prominent Urdu poet from Uttar Pradesh, Imran Pratapgarhi has been appointed Chairman of Congress Minority Department replacing Nadeem Javed.

Pratapgarhi has been party’s star campaigner and had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Moradabad.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has appointed four Secretaries in the party while assignment of one secretary has been changed.

Of the four secretaries, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has been appointed as Secretary attached to Incharge Chhattisgarh, Deepika Pandey Singh for Uttrakhand, Imran Masud for Delhi, Brijlal Khabri for Bihar, while Sanjay Dutt has been relieved from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and given assignment of Himachal Pradesh.

Imran Masood and Brijlal Khabri are from UP and Deepika Pandey Singh is from Jharkhand.

The Congress has been mulling the appointment of new office-bearers and names are being shortlisted for it. The changes are imminent as the report of the Congress panel looking into the defeat of the party in the recent elections has been submitted.

The Congress committee formed to analyse the debacle in the recently concluded elections in five states has submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi.

–IANS

miz/skp/