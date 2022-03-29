Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame can be called famous only for her fashion sense. She is often ‘papped’ in eclectic outfits that she designs and models herself.

Her outfits are always bold and risqué and she shares her fashion ideas often on Instagram with her fans and followers.

Her latest Instagram video is proof of her bizarre fashion choices. This time she wore a set of printed photos – just the photos. She basically stuck a few pictures around her body to make it resemble a strapless short tube dress.

Sharing her outfit as an Instagram reel, Urfi was seen grooving to the Nicki Minaj song, ‘Swalla’. She wanted to showcase her latest fashion idea and capture the attention and she seems to have succeeded. Her reel received over 100,000 likes and saw more than 2,500 comments from fans, followers and of course, trollers.

For her latest fashion endeavor Urfi seems to have printed out photos of herself and pinned them together so they resemble a tube dress.

She captioned her post, “Will the real Urfi please stand up? Saw this idea on the internet, wanted to recreate this and here we are!”

The reel has garnered over 6 lakh views and Instagrammers had a lot to say about her fashion choice. Some of her fans were full of praises for her creativity but there were several trolls who posted mean comments as well.

Urfi was one of the first contestants to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house, even so she gained popularity by putting herself out there with her bold and adventurous fashion sense.

She has done a string of TV shows, notable among them being, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’.