Urgent Care Centre at Peel Memorial to reopen March 21

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at Brampton’s Peel Memorial Centre will reopen in March after being closed for more than two months.

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions declining, Peel Memorial’s urgent care centre is set to resume full hours of operation on March 21, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The UCC at Peel Memorial is resourced with emergency-trained staff and physicians ready to provide care to patients in need of immediate but non-life threatening care, and enables ready access to diagnostic services. Planning is underway to transition the UCC to a 24 hour/7 days a week service in 2022.

Earlier this year, on January 9, William Osler Health System temporarily closed the UCC due to ongoing capacity challenges, to direct its highly-skilled staff and physicians to where demand was greatest. The communities served by Osler have been among the hardest-hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to significant capacity pressures
across its hospital sites, a statement said.

Osler also offers Virtual Urgent Care as a convenient alternative to visiting Emergency Departments or the UCC. Virtual Urgent Care is suitable for any condition where a patient can safely wait a few hours for an appointment. Patients can book a Virtual Urgent Care appointment and find more detail on Osler’s website at https://www.williamoslerhs.ca/en/areas-of-care/virtual-urgent-care.aspx.

