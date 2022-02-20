Urgent Care Centre at Peel Memorial to reopen March 21

The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at Brampton’s Peel Memorial Centre will reopen in March after being closed for more than two months.

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions declining, Peel Memorial’s urgent care centre is set to resume full hours of operation on March 21, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The UCC at Peel Memorial is resourced with emergency-trained staff and physicians ready to provide care to patients in need of immediate but non-life threatening care, and enables ready access to diagnostic services. Planning is underway to transition the UCC to a 24 hour/7 days a week service in 2022.

Earlier this year, on January 9, William Osler Health System temporarily closed the UCC due to ongoing capacity challenges, to direct its highly-skilled staff and physicians to where demand was greatest. The communities served by Osler have been among the hardest-hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to significant capacity pressures

across its hospital sites, a statement said.

Osler also offers Virtual Urgent Care as a convenient alternative to visiting Emergency Departments or the UCC. Virtual Urgent Care is suitable for any condition where a patient can safely wait a few hours for an appointment. Patients can book a Virtual Urgent Care appointment and find more detail on Osler’s website at https://www.williamoslerhs.ca/en/areas-of-care/virtual-urgent-care.aspx.