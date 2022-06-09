Zee TV is all set to launch the third season of its popular dance reality show – ‘DID Super Moms’. This latest Super Moms edition of ‘Dance India Dance’ will be judged by noted director and choreographer Remo D’Souza and joining him Bollywood belle Urmila Matondkar.

‘DID Super Moms’ will give a chance to the all the super moms in India to showcase their talent and give wings to the dreams of the closet dancing moms.

Urmila Matondkar joining the judges panel is a boost to the show as the actor is known for her dance moves in timeless numbers like ‘Chhamma Chhamma’ and ‘Tanha Tanha’, not to mention ‘Kambhakth Ishq’.

Speaking about judging the show, Urmila Matondkar said, “I am coming back to a reality show on a Hindi GEC after 15 years and I am extremely excited about this new journey with DID Super Moms. I am really happy being a part of this show as it gives opportunities to women who are looking forward to following their passion and achieving their dreams in the world of dance. For me, this show is a beautiful way of celebrating womanhood n that’s why it’s special. I am looking forward to judging this show alongside Remo D’souza and witnessing some wonderful performances by this season’s Super Moms.”

The judges are super excited to get started with the show and the auditions for the show have already started across the country. The show is accepting online auditions as well and that has been a rage. The in person, face to face auditions are happening at select cities. These are Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Guwahati and so far on the ground auditions have also seen some fantastic responses. The show will air on Zee TV starting July 2, 2022.