Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar had worked with late choreographer Saroj Khan on several projects including 1995 film ‘Rangeela’. She considers Khan as her mentor and recalls working with her on the show ‘DID Super Moms’.

Urmila, who is among the panel of judges on the show, remembers the choreographer and shared her experience working with Khan. She was judging the performance by one of the contestants Anila Rajan on the dance number ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ from the movie ‘Dhoom 2’.

Urmila says: “My eyes were fixated on you throughout the performance. It was such beautiful choreography, and it was literally like a bolt of strong lightning in the house. I remember when I started my career, I struggled a lot. I never learnt how to dance, it was difficult for me.”

Recalling how Saroj Khan helped her in polish her dance skills, she said: “Soon, I started working with Saroj Khan Ji, I saw the ringmaster’s precision in her and she taught me a lot of things. Similarly, the most beautiful part of your performance was the same precision and how effortlessly you performed.”

‘DID Super Moms’ airs on Zee TV.

