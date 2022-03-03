Urmila Matondkar wishes husband a happy anniversary with a throwback pic

Actress turned politician, Urmila Matondkar wished her husband Mohsin Khan on social media with a throwback picture taken a day after the wedding.

Tagging him on Instagram, Urmila shared that the picture was taken in Amritsar a day after their wedding, when they visited Golden Temple, to seek blessings.

In the pic, both Urmila and Mohsin are dressed in white sitting arm in arm on a cot outside what looks like a roadside dhaba. Urmila shared that this was a food stop they made after the temple visit for some Chole Kulche and Lassi.

Urmila Matondkar married Kashmiri businessman Mohsin Khan in a simple Hindu ceremony at her house in 2016. They followed that with a Nikaah ceremony. Mohsin and Urmila are said to have met through designer Manish Malhotra at one of his get togethers. They met in 2014 but kept their dating life very private and everyone only found out when they made their wedding announcement.

Since then, the pair are often seen posting warm messages for and with each other on social media.

Mohsin Khan also posted a special message for Urmila on his Instagram page with a gorgeous picture of the two. In the pic Mohsin looks dapper in black as he looks down smiling at Urmila who looks beautiful in a purple saree.

Urmila was a popular actress in the 90s who gained a lot of popularity after her mega hit film Rangeela with Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. She has acted in over 60 films. Her last movie was Ajoba, a Marathi film. She has since appeared in dance reality shows as a judge and since 2019, she is occupied with her new role as a politician.