Urmila takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’

Actress Urmila Matondkar, whose gangster-drama ‘Satya’ recently clocked 25 years of release, took to social media to take potshots at the award ceremonies in Bollywood and the practice of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.

The actress took to Twitter to share a few pictures of her character ‘Vidya’ from the 1998 Ram Gopal Varma directorial ‘Satya’, the film which has gained a cult status over the years.

The actor captioned the images: “25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of a scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with ‘acting’… so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism… #justsaying (sic).”

While Urmila worked on many glamorous roles, ‘Satya’ along with ‘Kaun’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ serve as the mark of her acting prowess.

Bollywood actress Kajol, whose ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ released in the same year as ‘Satya’, swept majority of the awards at several award functions that year.

2023070433827

