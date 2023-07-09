INDIA

Uruguay goalkeeper Rochet set for Internacional move

Uruguay international goalkeeper Sergio Rochet has left Montevideo club Nacional, paving the way for a move to Brazil’s Internacional.

Nacional confirmed Rochet’s departure in a statement on social media, Xinhua reported.

“Thank you for showing us about leadership, humility, talent and love for Nacional,” the statement read.

Rochet, who has been capped 13 times for Uruguay’s national team, made 136 appearances for Nacional following his 2019 move from Turkey’s Sivasspor.

According to media reports in Brazil, the 30-year-old is in advanced talks to join Porto Alegre-based Internacional on a long-term deal.

