Uruguayan coach Pezzolano leaves Brazilian club Cruzeiro

Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano has parted ways with Brazilian club Cruzeiro after less than 15 months in the role.

The 39-year-old confirmed he was leaving after Cruzeiro suffered a 2-1 loss at America Mineiro on Sunday, a result that eliminated the Belo Horizonte outfit from the Mineiro championship, a Xinhua report said.

“Honestly, I wasn’t 100%. A club as big as Cruzeiro needs a coach who is at 1000%,” Pezzolano told reporters.

In a subsequent social media post, he added: “I promise the fans that if I manage elsewhere this year, it’s not going to be in Brazil. I couldn’t trade Cruzeiro for another club. That would be a lack of respect toward the fans.”

Cruzeiro registered 38 wins, 13 draws and 17 losses under Pezzolano’s stewardship.

20230320-155603

