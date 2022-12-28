SPORTSFOOTBALL

Uruguayan striker Hernandez returns to Penarol

NewsWire
0
0

Former Uruguay international striker Abel Hernandez will return to his former club Penarol for the 2022 season, the club said.

Hernandez arrives as a free agent after parting ways with Mexico’s Atletico San Luis earlier this month.

Penarol confirmed the 12-month contract in a brief statement accompanied by a photo of the 32-year-old on social media, reports Xinhua.

Hernandez, who also played for Penarol in 2008 and 2009, scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 35 appearances for San Luis, whom he joined from Brazil’s Fluminense last January.

He has been capped 29 times for Uruguay’s national team in a career that has also included spells at Palermo, Hull City and CSKA Moscow.

20221228-090603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kahn takes over Bayern after Rummenigge’s departure

    Women’s Asian Cup: ‘We had a fulfilling stay,’ Japan midfielders Saki...

    Emami Group is East Bengal Club’s new investor

    ISL: Noguera, Murgaonkar the key as FC Goa take on Hyderabad...