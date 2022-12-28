Former Uruguay international striker Abel Hernandez will return to his former club Penarol for the 2022 season, the club said.

Hernandez arrives as a free agent after parting ways with Mexico’s Atletico San Luis earlier this month.

Penarol confirmed the 12-month contract in a brief statement accompanied by a photo of the 32-year-old on social media, reports Xinhua.

Hernandez, who also played for Penarol in 2008 and 2009, scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 35 appearances for San Luis, whom he joined from Brazil’s Fluminense last January.

He has been capped 29 times for Uruguay’s national team in a career that has also included spells at Palermo, Hull City and CSKA Moscow.

