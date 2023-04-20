LIFESTYLE

Uruguay’s tourist arrivals surpass pre-pandemic level

NewsWire
0
0

Uruguay received 1,219,198 foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2023, 11.6 per cent up from the same period in 2019, said Tourism Minister Tabare Viera.

“This figure makes us very happy. We see a confirmed recovery process,” said the Minister.

Due to the pandemic-related travel restrictions, Uruguay saw a downturn of tourist arrivals from 2019 to 2022, Xinhua news agency reported citing official data.

Compared with the same period in 2019, the country’s tourism revenues dropped 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, from $776 million to $741 million.

In 2019, Uruguay received 3.2 million tourists, contributing about 8 per cent to the gross domestic product.

20230420-124602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee: ‘PJ the Corgi’ emoji unveiled by Royal...

    Minimalistic jewellery styles for work-wear

    Pradhan writes to Bhupender Yadav, Odisha CM over rising man-elephant conflict...

    TV actor Amal Sehrawat: OTT platforms have slight edge over TV...