Urvashi Dholakia gets candid about playing bold, powerful character in ‘Avaidh’

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” fame, will be seen playing an intriguing character of a powerful businesswoman who sexually exploits her employee in the ‘Me Too’ episode of the web series “Avaidh”.

The series comprises eight different short stories based on a common theme of illicit relationships.

Urvashi is seen as Ketki, who sexually exploits her employee, Vicky.

Under the influence of his colleague, Vicky takes an extreme step.

Urvashi says: “I am really excited to be a part of this interesting project. I was thrilled when I heard the script, and one does not get the chance every day to play with a complex and multi-layered character. Ketki is a powerful, influential, bold woman who knows how to get things done and I think that’s what makes her so fascinating.

“The actress, who rose to fame with her negative role of Komolika in the popular TV show “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and was also seen in “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii”, “Kahiin To Hoga”, among others, further spoke about the intriguing plot of the show.

“The climax of the story is something that needs to be seen to believe and it will surely leave an impact on the viewers. The best thing is the entire web series would be in a quick snackable format and I just can’t wait for the audience to watch this series,” she added.

