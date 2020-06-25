Urvashi ‘grateful’ to represent India in her international debut film

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Urvashi Rautela is excited about her international debut with “Aislados” and says it is a great honour for her to represent not only India but all of Asia in the film.

“I’m truly grateful and blessed, and it is a great honour for me to represent not only India but the entire Asia and to be the only single actor representing Asia. I collaborated with really famous international artistes, so that was very fulfilling,” Urvashi said.

“Aislados”, a Spanish-English mini-documentary, is about a health crisis. It is directed by Luisito Comunica and Juanpa Zurita. The mini-documentary has released in 30 countries in Spanish and English on Youtube originals.

“This documentary will show life around the world in the face of the health crisis, from testimonies to cities that seem to have come out of an apocalypse. This documentary will travel around 30 countries and reflect on the new lifestyle in these months. This is a four-part mini-documentary series that really encapsulates the highly contrasted realities that we are going through right now, it shows the strength hope and resilience of the human race during these hard times,” she said.

Urvashi had earlier shared her excitement for the film on social media.

“It’s surreal my first International film project titled “AISLADOS” out soon! I have been representing India from the very beginning. It started with the Miss Tourism World stage in 2011 China, Miss Asian Supermodel in South Korea and Miss Universe stage 2015 in Las Vegas,” the actress tweeted on June 10.

She added: “I’m glad that my efforts have been appreciated and recognised. I’m a proud Indian and wear that on my sleeve. It’s humbling to be on the receiving end of such love, support and acceptance for me as an entertainer in new geographies.”

