Urvashi Rautela blames herself for “missed chance” with Big B

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

At a time, when heated debates on nepotism and Bollywood-bully camps are talk of the town, former beauty queen and Bollywood starlet Urvashi Rautela says that the film industry is kind of unpredictable, and everyone has to go through ups and downs.

Urvashi still regrets turning down the project with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing her experiences, Rautela says, “Bollywood has always been like a curve. It is not stagnant and it won”t go the way you expect. It is kind of unpredictable and everyone has to go through ups and downs. That”s part of life.”

Urvashi, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 Sunny Deol-starrer “Singh Saab The Great”, says there have been times when she was cast for a good role but could not take up the project.

“There have been times when I was offered a very beautiful film, which was a kind of sequel of a superhit and it was with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and I couldn”t be part of it.”

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 Sunny Deol-starrer “Singh Saab The Great”

Without revealing any detail about the film, she added: “So, yeah that is something I have regret in my life of not being able to work with Mr Amitabh Bachchan sir.”

She still blames herself.

“I would say it was just a silly mistake and I”m blaming myself for that,” she said.

CanIndia New Wire Service

CIEDITOR-PRADIP

