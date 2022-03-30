ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Urvashi Rautela collaborates with ‘Talk dirty to me’ hitmaker Jason Derulo

NewsWire
Actress Urvashi Rautela has announced collaboration with popular singer Jason Derulo, known for belting out hits such as ‘Talk dirty to me’, ‘Wiggle wiggle’, ‘Swalla’ and ‘Trumpets’ among many others, for their upcoming music single.

Urvashi had shared a glimpse of it on her social media and has made it official on her collaboration for the song.

Jason Derulo, on working with Urvashi, said: “It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela in ‘Jaanu’. She’s a shining example of raw Indian beauty, and more importantly, Urvashi Rautela is not just the first, but also the second most beautiful woman in the world.

“She is an excellent and outstanding actor and performer. She is the ultimate global icon. The only Bollywood film person I know of after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. She is very famous. I cannot comment on the industry, but I like the emotions and dance that Indian movies involve.”

On the work front, Urvashi will also be seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Apart from that, the actress will be making her Tamil debut with the Rs 200 crore big-budget film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.

