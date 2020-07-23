Vocal for local: Urvashi Rautela joins bandwagon

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is happy to be vocal for local, with actor Ajay Devgn.

“I’m glad and exhilarated that Ajay Devgn sir and I support a campaign by Narendra Modiji, which is vocal for local. This simple principle, if followed, will help the country to rebuild its economy and become self-reliant. Be Indian buy Indian,” Urvashi said.

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya”. In the film, she essays the role of Bhanupriya, who is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides she has to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and a soothsayer predicts it won’t happen in her life.