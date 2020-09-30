Canindia News

Urvashi Rautela is a pop diva in new song of ‘Black Rose’

by CanIndia New Wire Service04

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has turned a pop diva for a promotional song of her upcoming Telugu debut film, Black Rose.

The Hindi version of the promotional song is titled “Hai kya yeh mera kasoor”.

“I’m a pop diva in the song. It’s a very beautiful look. It’s a very ‘masalish’ South Indian dance form, choreographed by Jani master. This song has a lot of elements. It has gymnastics, hip-hop, jazz and a lot of Bollywood dancing. It has the ‘masala’ factor of south India, but it also has western dance form,” said Urvashi.

“It is one of my rare songs where I just went on to the floor and I did it with no rehearsal, as we didn’t have time,” she added.

“Black Rose” is a heroine-centric emotional thriller. It was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages.

–IANS

nn/vnc

