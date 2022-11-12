ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Urvashi Rautela poses with Cheeranjeevi, gears up for special appearance in his next

Actress and model Urvashi Rautela has shared a picture with megastar Cheeranjeevi on social media.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared the picture. The actress is seen looking all bright in a flaming orange shirt paired with bright pink pants while Cheeranjeevi looked comfortable in a white T-shirt and black jeans.

“When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya,” she wrote as the caption.

Urvashi will be seen in director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead. The film will have a special song featuring Urvashi.

Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A. Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogues are written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be hitting the screens for Sankranti, 2023.

20221112-130604

