ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post following Rishabh Pant’s car accident

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post after learning about Indian wicketkeeper- batsman Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in an all white dancer outfit.

She captioned it: “Praying” and added a white heart and a white pigeon in the caption.

Early on Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in the state of Uttarakhand from New Delhi.

Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, apart from a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on back, and hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe, said Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an official statement on Friday.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka, where he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting on January 3.

It was in 2018, when dating rumours about Pant and Urvashi started doing the rounds. The two were spotted entering and leaving restaurants. However, a year later, Pant dismissed all rumours and shared that he is in a relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.

20221230-162803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ promo pits Shannu against Sunny

    Ahead of D-Day, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ song ‘Sulthan’ hits the speakers

    Urvashi Rautela performs ‘striptease’, shares video

    MP govt to set up music academy, state award in Lata...