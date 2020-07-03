Urvashi Rautela’s wedding pictures with co-star Gautam Gulati leave fans confused

Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati recently shared a wedding picture with Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela surprising their fans.

From Bollywood, Tollywood to the TV industry, this Coronavirus lockdown has seen several engagements and weddings of celebrities. In the TV industry, actor Manish Raisinghan recently tied the knot with Puja Banerjee. Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati also surprised his fans as he posted a picture of his ‘wedding with Urvashi Rautela’.



Gautam Gulati took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his wedding with Urvashi Rautela. In the picture, Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati are seen getting married according to Hindu rituals. Fans of both the actors went berserk after seeing this picture. However, the picture is not from their actual wedding.

The picture shared by Gautam Gulati is one of the stills from his upcoming movie Virgin Bhanupriya with Urvashi Rautela. In the post shared by Gautam Gulati, he has uploaded another picture from their film in which he is seen showing off his toned physique. Gautam Gulati captioned the post as, “Shaadi mubarak nahi bologey ?” In the caption, he also mentioned that their movie Virgin Bhanupriya is all set to release on July 16, 2020.