ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Urvashi tagged as ‘stalker’ as she posts pic of hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Urvashi Rautela had posted a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, moments after cricketer Rishabh Pant was moved for further treatment.

As soon as Urvashi posted the picture, netizens took to social media to slam her and even tagged her as a stalker.

A user wrote: “This Urvashi Rautela thing is so triggering. She’s stalking the guy and no one is stopping her? And this level of depravity while he’s in a hospital???.”

Another said: “When they will issue notice to #UrvashiRautela for stalking a man.”

One said that “this is mental harassment.”

The user added: “If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name.”

A user urged her to leave Pant alone.

“Dhek behen hmlog sbko pta h tereko footage khane m bohut mza aata hai…Chodr de #Pant bhai ko #UrvashiRautela.

“In India, Men do not have any recourse against obsessed Women It’s NOT FUNNY anymore @UrvashiRautela”, said another.

One tagged her as the “most toxic woman of the century”.

A user said that Urvashi is influenced by films such as ‘Darr’ and ‘Raanjhana’.

“I am not sure about Rishabh Pant, but I am very afraid of Urvashi Rautela. Seems to have been heavily influenced by Darr, Raanjhana and the likes.”

“Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment!,” said an angered social media user.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who recently sustained injuries following a car accident, was brought to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance for surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in his Mercedes car.

20230106-141202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ made tax-free in Tripura

    Payal Dev realises childhood dream of singing in Salman film with...

    Shardul Pandit of ‘Channa Mereya’ opens up about being part of...

    Big B tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time