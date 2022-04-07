Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is currently seen playing the role of Sudha Tripathi in television show ‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2’, urges for creating a healthy society on the occasion of World Health Day.

She says: “The pandemic has spared no one, people of all countries have been badly hit but the situation has been worse for the ones who are more vulnerable and have limited access to specialised healthcare facilities.

“Though we Indians have many opportunities, our government is helping us to overcome the crisis. But I personally feel this World Health Day is a reminder for all of us to ensure health equality for all around us and be ready to help one in need.”

Urvashi, who is also seen in the role of Rupa in the show ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’, feels it’s high time to say no to tobacco.

She adds, “This year as the theme suggests ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ it has become more clear to understand how our health is totally dependent on the environment. For our own benefits we are affecting nature, which in other words is equivalent to creating danger for ourselves.

“Cutting of trees, or being used to tobacco is a serious issue and we together will have to overcome it. Saying no to tobacco can be the easiest key to have good health and a healthy environment. We can look and feel good, only if we have good health.”

Urvashi is also known for featuring in shows like ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Hamari Devrani’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ and ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’ among others.

