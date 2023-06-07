WORLD

US: 2 reportedly killed in Virginia high school graduation shooting

Two people were reportedly killed in a shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Officials in Richmond said that three people suffered life-threatening injuries and four non-life-threatening injuries after gunshots outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon. Police say that two suspects were arrested, The Independent reported.

The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released.

Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses.

The Altria Theater is the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, according to WTVR.

