US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using its nuclear weapons to “intimidate and threaten”.

Speaking on Monday at the start of the Tenth Review Conference for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Blinken said that Russia had “engaged in reckless, dangerous nuclear sabre rattling”, news agency dpa reported.

Blinken added that “there is no place in our world for nuclear deterrence based on force and intimidation or blackmail. We have to stand together in rejecting this”.

He emphasised that the US would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances, if the vital interests of the US or its allies were in danger.

