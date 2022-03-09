US afraid of violation of biological weapons norms in Ukraine: Russia

Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov said that the US is afraid of confirmation of the facts of violation of the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons in Ukraine, RT reported.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that the US is trying to prevent Russian forces from getting research materials from biological laboratories in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

“Ukraine has facilities for biological research. We are concerned that Russian troops may try to take control of them, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how to prevent any of these research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces,” RIA Novosti quoted her as saying.

“Statements by a representative of the State Department indicate that the US is afraid that the pathogens stored at these facilities will fall into the hands of Russian experts. In this case, the violation by Ukraine and the US of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons will be confirmed,” Antonov said, his words quoted by the embassy, RT reported.

During the special operation, the Russian Armed Forces “revealed the facts of an emergency cleansing by the Kiev regime of traces of the military biological programme,” he said.

“There is information about the destruction of especially dangerous pathogens: the causative agents of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases,” Antonov said.

Russia earlier said that more than 30 laboratories in Lviv, Kharkov and Poltava were working with dangerous infectious agents as part of the US-led military biological programme.

