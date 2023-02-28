WORLD

US aid to Ukraine amounts to $50 bn since start of war

NewsWire
The US has provided about $50 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, visiting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

“In the field of security, economy, humanitarian and social support, we have already provided about 50 billion dollars in assistance,” Yellen said on Monday after her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

In particular, the US has provided $14 billion to support the economic resilience of Ukraine, Yellen said, noting that it plans to allocate another $8 billion for the same needs in the near future.

For his part, Shmyhal said that in 2022, the US was the top contributor of funds to the Ukrainian economy among foreign countries.

According to estimates of the Ukrainian government, the country would need $38 billion in financing, including from external sources, to cover its budget deficit this year.

