US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King’s ‘Maan Meri Jaan’

Rapper-singer King, who is known for his songs such as ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Ake Dekhle’, ‘OOPS’ and ‘Sinner’, recently got his hit track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ covered by the US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

The official Instagram handle of the US Embassy in India recently shared a video of Garcetti playing an instrumental piano cover of King’s classic ‘Maan Meri Jaan’.

Expressing his love for the song as he played the cover, Garcetti said: “Hey everyone I’m just playing around a little bit. I was trained as a jazz musician but since I have come to India, I’ve been kind of broadening my horizons a bit. So here’s a song I really think you’re going to like.”

He later added: “As our countries are coming close together, even our singers Nick and King are coming together to bring India and the US together because we are stronger and together.”

After collaborating with American pop star Nick Jonas, King has now become one of India’s fastest growing artists boasting over 15.6 million listeners on Spotify.

King boasts a huge fan following globally and has announced that he will be embarking on a world tour.

Titled ‘Champagne Talk’, the world tour will have the artiste perform in various places around the globe with some of his prominent destinations being London, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Birmingham and San Francisco.

