US Ambassador to South Korea, Philip Goldberg on Sunday offered condolences over a deadly stampede that occurred during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

“I’m devastated by the tragic loss of life in Itaewon last night,” Goldberg wrote on Twitter as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

“Please know my thoughts, and those of our team at US Embassy Seoul, are with the Korean people and especially the loved ones of those who perished, as well as the many injured in this catastrophic incident,” he tweeted.

The accident took place on Saturday evening, leaving at least 149 dead and 76 others injured, according to fire authorities.

20221030-061402