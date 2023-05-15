Newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Monday visited Gujarat, during which he met Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In his address, Garcetti underlined the foundation of the bilateral ties between the US and India, emphasising that their partnership is not contingent upon external factors.

“Instead, it is based on a genuine warmth of friendship, a shared desire for stronger economies, and a commitment to fostering a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Garcetti reaffirmed that whenever these common goals face challenges, India and the US stand united, demonstrating unwavering support for each other.

Meanwhile, he also visited the Sabarmati Ashram.

During his visit, Garcetti reflected on the personal connection he felt to the Sabarmati Ashram and Mahatma Gandhi, stating: “Although many things have changed since I was 19 years old, one thing remains constant — the profound sense of connection I feel not only to this historic place and the remarkable man who resided here with his family but also to the aspirations of the Indian people and the universal aspirations shared by all humanity to live freely and recognise the inherent worth of every individual.”

