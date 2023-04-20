WORLD

US announces additional arms aid worth $325 mn for Ukraine

The US has announced an additional package of weapons for Ukraine worth $325 million.

According to a list from the Department of Defense (DoD), the new tranche of security assistance included additional ammunition for the US-provided HIMARS, artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition, four logistics support vehicles, among other items.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who received a delegation of authority from President Joe Biden to authorize the presidential drawdown of the weapons, said in a statement the assistance is “essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield.”

This is the 36th presidential drawdown of military equipment from the DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

