In a significant decision, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the sale of cultivated or lab-grown chicken in the country.

Good Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just, announced that it has received approval from the USDA for its first poultry product, cultivated chicken, to enter interstate commerce.

This landmark clearance means the firm’s chicken, which is made directly from animal cells, can now be sold to American consumers.

“This announcement that we’re now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the US is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Good Meat and Eat Just.

“We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it’s approved to sell to consumers in the world’s largest economy,” he added.

Upside Foods also received its first order for cultivated chicken already.

Chef Dominique Crenn will serve it in limited quantities at Bar Crenn in San Francisco.

“This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table,” Upside Foods founder and CEO Uma Valeti said in a statement.

“It’s a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future — one that preserves choice and life,” Valeti added.

Cultured meat is made by putting stem cells from the fat or muscle of an animal into a culture medium that feeds the cells, allowing them to grow.

20230622-104603