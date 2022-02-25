WORLD

US aviation regulator expands no-fly zone to include Ukraine, Belarus, parts of Russia

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US has said it is extending its no-fly zone in eastern Europe as conflicts in Ukraine are unfolding.

The FAA on Thursday said in a statement that it issued Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) expanding the area in eastern Europe and Russia where US airlines and US pilots cannot operate.

“The expanded NOTAMs now cover the entire country of Ukraine, the whole country of Belarus and a western portion of Russia,” the statement said.

NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicised by other means, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised “a special military operation” in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Kiev has confirmed military targets across the eastern European nation were under attack and severed diplomatic relations with Moscow.

