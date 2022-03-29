INDIASCI-TECH

US-based AI company Moveworks opens 1st India office

NewsWire
0
0

US-based AI company Moveworks on Tuesday announced the opening of its first office outside the US.

The new office, located in Bengaluru, will serve as its second headquarters, where team members will perform groundbreaking research and development, establish strategic partnerships and rise into senior leadership roles.

Founded in 2016, Moveworks have raised $315 million in funding to date. The platform is powered by the latest techniques in natural language understanding (NLU), conversational AI, semantic search, and Collective Learning, which combine to automatically resolve issues in the workplace.

“Moveworks is a rare opportunity for engineers: we are applying the bleeding edge of machine learning to help millions of people stay productive,” Mihir Gore, Moveworks’ Director of Engineering and India Site Leader, said in a statement.

“Our India team is making our platform even more powerful by building deep integrations with other systems, and by providing customers with total visibility over their employee experience. Ultimately, we’ll give every employee the support they need — the moment they need it,” Gore added.

Whether employees need IT support, HR service, or a map of the new office, they can describe any issue to Moveworks to get the most relevant solution in seconds — without any manual intervention.

The company’s expansion into India continues a year of rapid growth for the business. In 2021, both its revenue and its team size more than doubled; it now has more than 500 employees around the world.

The company plans to double the size of its team in the next six months, with a focus on roles in research and development (R&D) as well as general and administration (G&A).

20220329-134402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10.45L students pass Class 12 board exam in Bihar (Ld, Correcting...

    India leading global recovery from pandemic: Union Minister

    Koregaon-Bhima case: Bombay HC grants bail to activist Sudha Bharadwaj

    Govt imposes stock limits on oils, oilseeds till June 30