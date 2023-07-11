INDIA

US-based Cilio expands global footprint with acquisition of AutomationFactory.AI

NewsWire
0
0

US-based Cilio Technologies, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to installers, contractors, retailers, and manufacturers within the home improvement industry on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Noida-based, end-to-end digital transformation and product development firm, AutomationFactory.AI.

With the acquisition, the new entity would become Cilio Automation Factory (CAF), Cilio’s global engineering hub focused on innovation for the field service management space.

“I have worked with the technology leaders of Automation Factory for several years, including some significant recent projects for our enterprise clients. The software engineering capability on this team is top notch and together we have the most powerful R&D organisation in the home installation field service management industry,” said Rick Olejnik, President of Cilio Technologies.

Cilio supports over 20,000 active Installers, Manufacturers, and Distributors across the US market and has built and supported systems for companies like Caesarstone, IKEA, LG, Lowes Home Improvement, and others across four continents.

Cilio Automation Factory will be centred in India, doubling the engineering talent at Cilio, with aggressive plans for additional growth.

“We are proud to become part of Cilio, a leader in SaaS-based field service management technology,” said Amit Bana, co-founder of Automation Factory.

“With our combined teams working on the industry-leading field services automation platform, we expect to make swift progress integrating Cilio with all the major home improvement retailers and manufacturers,” he added.

In parallel, CAF will continue to support and expand its existing systems integration business and clientele.

Building custom solutions for Cilio customers will be a key opportunity among many others to expand digital transformation consulting, project delivery, and talent augmentation services.

The CAF business unit will also lead the charge in serving the South Asian home goods installation industry, with an addressable market valued at over $10 billion and growing 10 per cent annually.

2023071137262

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga 2023-24: Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis stay until 2026

    ‘All the best’: Stalin tells students appearing for Class 10, 12...

    Report on temples demolished by Portuguese regime will be made public:...

    Crime web series ‘inspires’ youths to rob jewellery store