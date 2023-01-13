SCI-TECHWORLD

US-based Citizen app lays off 33 employees

The US-based crime-reporting app Citizen has downsized its workforce by laying off 33 employees from the company, the media reported.

However, the crime-reporting app did not specify which departments of the company were affected, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

“We are grateful to all of our departing team members for their contributions to Citizen and are committed to supporting them through this transition with a generous severance package that includes accelerated option vesting and extended exercise window, six months of COBRA payments, career services support and other benefits,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Citizen is a personal safety network that empowers users to protect themselves and the people and places they care about, according to the Citizen website.

The app allows access to real-time 911 alerts, instant help from crisis responders, and safety tracking for friends and families.

Citizen has about more than nine million users in around 60 cities and has sent more than 10 billion alerts so far, the website mentioned.

Meanwhile, Verily, the health-focused company housed under Google parent Alphabet, has announced that it will lay off 15 per cent of its workforce in a restructuring move as it strives for financial independence from its parent company.

Further, video-sharing platform Vimeo also announced that it will be laying off 11 per cent of its workforce amid a decline in economic conditions.

