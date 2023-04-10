US-based consumer electronics manufacturer, Frigidaire on Monday announced its partnership with the domestic consumer electronics brand Ossify to venture into the Indian market with its electronic home appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, etc.

While Frigidaire has been a remarkable player in the global market for more than 100 years, providing the best quality consumer home appliances worldwide, this is the first time the company will be catering to Indian consumers under the aegis of Ossify Industries.

“It is a privilege to get associated with an esteemed brand like Frigidaire that has built a massive market repute through decades of dedicated service towards manufacturing best-in-the-market consumer electronic products,” Sandeep Chaudhary, Founder of Ossify Group, said in a statement.

The company said that Frigidaire, in its maiden venture into the Indian market, will launch its advanced and highly effective air conditioners, which comes equipped with powerful compressors and multi-directional airflow systems that can quickly cool a room, providing a comfortable indoor environment.

“Our first product offering to the Indian consumers is the Frigidaire air conditioners, which we will be launching exclusively on leading e-commerce portals soon. We have prioritised the launch of the air conditioners to cater to the current high demands with rise in temperatures globally, especially in countries like India who have a dynamic climate,” Chaudhary said.

