US-based digital services company InfoVision on Monday said it has appointment Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK) as its new managing director.

Kulkarni earlier served as chief operating officer at Birlasoft, technology delivery head for financial services at Accenture, Pune center head and head of financial services at Cognizant, and the Pune center head and healthcare lead at Infosys.

In his new role, hewill helm InfoVision’s journey towards accelerated growth capitalising his expertise in sales, delivery, and client management, the company said in a statement.

“His vision for customer satisfaction and passion for driving innovation align seamlessly with our mission to accelerate digital for our clients,” said Sean Yalamanchi, President and Co-founder, InfoVision.

Kulkarni’s strategic leadership will be crucial in steering the company’s next phase of growth.

“I am honoured to join InfoVision and become a part of a dynamic team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation. My focus will be on propelling customer-centric solutions that yield tangible results,” said Kulkarni.

Dallas-based InfoVision specialises in data engineering, AI/ML, 5G, Cloud, Blockchain, IoT, metaverse, mobility and robotics, enterprise cyber security and risk, social media analytics and Sales.

2023070333199