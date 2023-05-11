SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world’s biggest cricket franchises

NewsWire
0
0

The cricket franchise Samp Army, which has been the biggest team in the United States of America for a few years, has gone on to become one of the top cricket franchises in the world.

The Samp Army, which has witnessed international stars such as Moeen Ali and Anrich Nortje play for the team, has entered cricket competitions in the US, Europe, Africa, UAE, India and Sri Lanka.

The Samp Army takes part in as many as eleven tournaments in the US. The competitions include USA T10 League, US Open, Atlanta Open, Diversity Cup, Big Three Tournament, Houston Open, Unity Cup, Adison Cup, UDDA Cricket League, USA Masters T10 and USA Legends World Cup.

Meanwhile, the team has also cemented its presence in India and UAE by entering competitions including Indian Masters T10, Indian Dominators Cup, APL Tournament and Abu Dhabi T10.

Speaking about their dominance as a cricket franchise, Ritesh Patel, the owner of Samp Army Cricket Franchise and one of the main organisers of the US Masters T10 League said, “It’s a huge honour for Samp Army to become one of the biggest cricket franchises in the world. We have always strived to have a strong presence across all continents and we are thrilled to take part in competitions across four continents. We’ll only look to get bigger from here.”

With a stern focus on building its global brand, the Samp Army will also be in action in the Zim Afro T10, Euro T10 and Lanka T10 this year.

20230511-180207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No LED bails in women’s cricket leaves Shafali stranded

    10-man Frankfurt secure draw with Barcelona in UEFA Europa League

    Tendulkar impressed by dog’s ‘sharp ball catching skills’, posts video on...

    Women’s T20 World Cup: Harris, Cotton to umpire opening game featuring...