US-bound student ‘harassed’ at Ahmedabad airport, father seeks action

A young woman’s departure for the US was marred by allegations of mistreatment from an immigration officer at Ahmedabad Airport, leading to her father issuing a public plea for action.

The woman, a 22-year-old student bound for Duke University, was reportedly accused of possessing fake degrees by the immigration official, despite having obtained a valid US visa.

The father, Vipul Shah, an advocate from Bhavnagar, voiced his complaint on social media, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his Twitter post.

He alleged that the immigration officer not only questioned the authenticity of his daughter’s degrees from Narsee Monjee Institute in Mumbai but also made inappropriate comments and unnecessarily harassed her.

Demanding a thorough investigation of the incident through CCTV footage and strict action against the officer, Shah stated, “Early on Friday morning, she left for the US via Kuwait on a Kuwait Airways flight number KU 346 from Ahmedabad. She reached the Ahmedabad airport on time for her 3 a.m. flight, but was confronted with this upsetting situation.”

