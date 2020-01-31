US C-G visits RSS headquarters in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra), Feb 6 (IANS) US Consul General in Mumbai, David J. Ranz, on Thursday visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur for various engagements, official sources said.

Ranz visited and paid homage at the memorial of RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar besides paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar at the famed Deekshabhoomi here.

He also discussed religious freedom and coexistence with Archbishop Elias Gonsalves.

Among those present on the occasion included top officials like Rajesh Loya and Arvind Kukde, among others, on Ranz’s first visit to Maharashtra’s second capital.

–IANS

qn/arm