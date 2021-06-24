Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a meeting to review rare heart problems in younger people immunised with Covid-19 vaccines.

There have been more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people who were administered with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to presentations published on Wednesday at the meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.

Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation, said Grace Lee, who chairs the committee’s safety group.

She added that CDC officials are gathering more data to fully understand the potential risks, how to manage it and whether there are any long-term issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

There have been 267 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis reported after receiving one dose of the mRNA vaccines, and 827 reported cases after two doses through June 11, according to the CDC.

There are 132 additional cases where the number of doses received is unknown, it said.

Males under 30 make up the majority of the cases, and most cases appear to be mild, according to the CDC.

–IANS

ksk/