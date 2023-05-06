WORLD

US CDC chief announces departure by end of June

NewsWire
0
0

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky has announced that she will depart the agency at the end of June.

Walensky has led the CDC through a transition to normalcy across the country, after two years of Covid-19 related closures and waves of dangerous, new virus variants.

She also launched a wide-ranging set of reforms designed to strengthen CDC communications and response operations.

US President Joe Biden said that Walensky led a complex organisation on the front lines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans,” Biden said.

20230506-051603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine retires hurt in crucial game against...

    Ethiopia’s Tigray receives 1st humanitarian aid after peace accord

    UN chief calls for dialogue to resolve crisis in Sudan

    Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan before year end